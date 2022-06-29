Departing Chelsea chief disagreed with major Todd Boehly transfer decision

Former Chelsea technical and performance advisor Petr Cech was reportedly of the opinion that Romelu Lukaku should’ve stayed at Stamford Bridge for one more year.

The Belgium international endured a difficult spell with the Blues since his move from Inter Milan last year, but it seems Cech still felt it was worth sticking with the player, according to the Telegraph.

Still, as the report notes, new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly seemingly decided to go ahead with the decision to let Lukaku go anyway, though it’s not explicitly clear if this was part of the reason Cech decided to leave.

The former Czech Republic international goalkeeper was a legendary figure at Chelsea during his playing days, and fans may well be disappointed that he’s not continued in his role with the club.

However, it could end up being the right call as it seems clear things weren’t working out with Lukaku, who has also recently struggled in the Premier League with Manchester United.

Despite his world class performances at Inter, Lukaku badly struggled to adapt to Thomas Tuchel’s tactics, and it’s surprising that Cech felt it was worth sticking with the player, whose attitude also isn’t the best.

As well as being disappointing on the pitch, Lukaku will surely have angered Tuchel and others with his quotes to Sky Italia earlier in the year when he signalled he was already frustrated with life in west London and looking for a return to the San Siro.