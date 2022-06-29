Chelsea star was in major European city yesterday as he seeks transfer away

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho was reportedly in Milan yesterday as he looks for a transfer back to Serie A.

The Italy international has been a key player at Stamford Bridge in the last few years, but it seems his future is now in some doubt as he approaches the end of his contract in a year’s time.

According to Nicolo Schira, Jorginho was in Milan yesterday while there’s seemingly little prospect of him extending his current contract…

It is not clear if he was specifically in Milan to try to get a move to Inter or AC Milan, with Schira simply stating that the former Napoli man is keen to return to the Italian top flight.

It could be wise for Chelsea to cash in on Jorginho now instead of risking losing him on a free in a year’s time, but it would also be tricky to replace such an influential and experienced player.

Chelsea also have N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic in that position, but they don’t quite offer the same qualities as Jorginho in terms of his ability on the ball and in dictating the tempo of games.

