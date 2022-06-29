Chelsea star spotted arriving to finalise transfer away

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has been spotted arriving in Milan as he looks set to finalise his transfer back to Inter.

The Belgium international left the San Siro for Stamford Bridge less than a year ago, but endured a difficult season in the Premier League.

It now looks like Lukaku’s move back to Italy is imminent, with various images and videos capturing his arrival back in Milan.

Some of the pictures even show Lukaku posing with an Inter scarf, and the 29-year-old will surely be eager to get back onto the pitch with the Nerazzuri as soon as possible after such a difficult year.

?? Lukaku est arrivé à Milan pour finaliser son prêt à l’Inter ! pic.twitter.com/HPOIegWXkz — PLFrance_ ?? (@PLFrance_) June 29, 2022

?Romelu Lukaku has just landed in Milano??? pic.twitter.com/P6pZUGWKAY — BRGoals (@BRGoals) June 29, 2022

Lukaku enjoyed a superb two years with Inter before his disappointing spell at Chelsea, and it will be interesting to see if he manages to get back to his best next season.

It’s a shame we couldn’t see the Inter version of Lukaku at Chelsea, with the Belgian also flopping in his recent spell at Manchester United despite previously looking an elite young talent during his time at Everton.

As for replacements for Chelsea, it looks like they will be aiming to strengthen their attack with the signings of Raheem Sterling and Raphinha…

Chelsea have already sent an official proposal to Raphinha and his agent Deco to discuss personal terms as Boehly wants to be fast to avoid problems. Work in progress. ?? #CFC Chelsea will also send new bid to Manchester City for Raheem Sterling – Tuchel wants two wingers. pic.twitter.com/Evjc5UvWSO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2022

Chelsea struggled for goals last season, with Lukaku’s form an issue, while Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic were also below-par, so Sterling and Raphinha could be important additions for Thomas Tuchel’s side this summer.