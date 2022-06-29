West Ham ready to pay star’s €40m release clause

West Ham United are reportedly ready to pay the €40million required to trigger Arnaut Danjuma’s release clause at Villarreal.

The Hammers could do with strengthening up front this summer, with David Moyes long struggling to bring in attacking players during his reign at the London Stadium.

That has led to West Ham being overly reliant on Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen up front, but Danjuma would add a new dimension to the team’s attack.

According to Todo Fichajes, West Ham are ready to step up their interest in the Netherlands international by paying the €40m required to get him out of Villarreal this summer.

West Ham have been challenging for the top four in the last couple of seasons, so adding a talent like Danjuma could make a big difference.

The 25-year-old scored ten goals last season, and provided three assists for his team-mates, so it would be exciting to see what he could do in the Premier League.

