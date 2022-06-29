£70m fee agreed: Man Utd closing in on major signing that could pave the way for another important deal

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on a transfer deal for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The Red Devils are said to have agreed a fee of around £70million with the Catalan giants, which would involve an initial £58m being paid for the Netherlands international, plus a further £12m in potential add-ons, according to the Daily Star.

De Jong would no doubt be an important signing for new Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag, with the pair working well together when they were both at Ajax, while there’s generally a shortage of quality midfield players at Old Trafford after both Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic ran down their contracts.

On top of that, the Daily Star state that De Jong’s arrival could be key in helping United following up that deal with a move for Brentford playmaker Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen has been back to his best in 2022 after the shock of his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 last summer, and it’s clear he could be a superb signing for United on a free.

Both De Jong and Eriksen look like they’d add plenty of quality and creativity to this struggling MUFC squad, with the duo looking like ideal players to help Ten Hag implement his footballing philosophy.