European merry-go-round could see Chelsea make sensational swoop for superstar attacker

Chelsea are set for one of their biggest summer transfer windows ever.

The Blues, now owned by American billionaire Todd Boehly, are expected to make several marquee signings.

As we reported recently, the Premier League giants are targeting at least two new wide-attackers, including Man City’s Raheem Sterling and Leeds United’s Raphinha.

Although the Blues appeared to be closing in on Raphinha (Fabrizio Romano), Sterling is not yet over the line and consequently, another player has emerged as a surprise target.

That’s according to Spanish outlet Sport, who believe Paris-Saint Germain superstar Neymar could be in line for a shock summer move to England’s top flight.

The outlet believes the deal has the potential to materialise if Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele fails to extend his contract at the Nou Camp.

Ousmane Dembele’s future at Barcelona has yet to be decided.

Although the 2018 World Cup winner is another name on Chelsea’s transfer shortlist, the Frenchman could also become a target for Paris-Saint Germain if the Ligue 1 giants can find a way to get Neymar, who is rumoured to earn £600,000-per week (The Sun), off their wage bill.

Neymar to Chelsea?

Given how advanced their talks are for both Sterling and Raphinha, it is incredibly unlikely that Boehly will look to move for a third wide-attacker.

Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling has emerged as a summer target for Chelsea.

Although understandably keen to make a big statement in what will be his first campaign in charge of a Premier League club, Boehly will freshen up the Blues’ squad, but he won’t be foolish.

There is no way Neymar is going to willingly walk away from a bumper salary and with his deal at the Parc des Prince not set to expire for another few years, he doesn’t need to either.

In order to even be in with a chance of signing the 30-year-old, Chelsea, or any other club, would need to smash the Premier League’s top earnings, which, according to Sportac, currently sees Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo, who picks up an eye-watering £510,000-per week, as top dog.

