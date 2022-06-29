Fabrizio Romano confirms €10m Arsenal departure and hints at a second exit

Arsenal haven’t been short of talent in the squad in recent years, but there is a feeling that a few players haven’t shown enough dedication or passion to the game as expected.

Matteo Guendouzi always looked like he had every quality you wanted in the modern midfielder, but he also became an issue in the changing room and clearly, Mikel Arteta felt that the team was better off without him.

A loan spell at Marseille followed and it was expected that a permanent deal would happen this summer, but Fabrizio Romano has tweeted today that the deal is worth €10m and it’s completed:

Lucas Torreira is another who arrived with great promise and his performances in Serie A suggested he could be a great addition for the Gunners, but it just hasn’t happened for him and he also had to go out on loan to play regularly again.

The Uruguayan is still officially an Arsenal player and it’s possible that any deal will have to wait until later in the window as there’s no sign of anything imminent for now, but it doesn’t look like he has any place in Arteta’s plans next season.

