Manchester United view Ajax’s Antony as one of their top summer targets.

Currently in the process of pursuing deals for Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong and Feyenoord’s Tyrell Malacia, as well as offering free-agent Christian Eriksen a contract, once the club’s hard work begins to pay off, it is expected the 20-time league winners will then look for a new right-sided attacker.

Although Erik ten Hag is believed to be keen on a reunion with winger Antony, the Dutchman’s newest employers are unwilling to meet Ajax’s £70m price demands (The Times).

After failing to report back for pre-season training last week (Mirror), fans were quick to question whether or not the winger had gone on strike. Antony did eventually arrive at Ajax’s training facilities the following day but that hasn’t stopped talk of the Brazilian forcing the Dutch champions into selling him this summer.

Reacting to suggestions Antony could force his club’s hand by going on strike, former Ajax manager Aad de Mos, who spoke to Online Wedden 24 (via Sports Witness), said: “That doesn’t come from Antony; it comes more from the agents usually.

“I don’t think it’s very wise for his reputation. Ajax is free to ask what they want because he still has a long-term contract.

“He has to be careful with it; it could be a disadvantage to himself because Ten Hag and United could say: we are no longer interested in a player who does that.”

Since joining Ajax from Sao Paulo back in 2020, Antony, who has three years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 78 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 42 goals along the way.