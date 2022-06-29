Futures of two Man United defenders uncertain ahead of potential £13m deal

Manchester United are close to completing the hijacking of Feyenoord full-back Tyrell Malacia.

Earlier in the week, Malacia appeared on the verge of joining Ligue 1 side, Lyon. However, following a late bid, reported to be €15m (£13m), from the Red Devils, Old Trafford looks like it will be the young defender’s next stop.

Tyrell Malacia agents and Manchester United are in direct contact today in order to discuss agreement on personal terms. Feelings are positive on Man Utd side to get the deal done soon. ? #MUFC Feyenoord would receive €15m plus €2m in add-ons, more than OL proposal. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2022

Although a deal has not yet been confirmed, should Erik ten Hag welcome Malacia as his first United signing, according to a recent report from The Times, the door could be opened for both Alex Telles and Brandon Williams to depart.

Williams has just returned from his season-long loan spell with Norwich City and is expected to compete against Luke Shaw, as well as the incoming Malacia, and should he succeed, could push Telles to as low as the side’s fourth-choice left-back.

Although both Williams and Telles’ futures are now uncertain, given his age (29) and overall ability, fans will probably agree that it is the latter who is likeliest to be up for sale.

Since joining from Porto in 2020, Telles, who has two years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 50 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to nine goals along the way.