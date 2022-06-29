Romelu Lukaku’s transfer back to Chelsea will go down as one of the Premier League’s worst-ever signings.

The Belgian powerhouse was originally signed to the Blues from Anderlecht back in 2011 but after failing to force his way into the side’s first team, found himself loaned out to West Brom and later Everton.

Eventually signing him on a permanent deal in 2014, Lukaku spent three years with the Toffees before earning himself a massive £90m move to Manchester United.

Despite becoming the second most expensive player in the club’s history, Lukaku managed just 42 goals in 96 appearances, in all competitions. Eventually giving up on the explosive striker, former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sanctioned a move to Inter Milan, which is where the 29-year-old enjoyed his best football.

Firing the Nerazzurri to their 19th Serie A title in his second season, the commanding Belgian quickly reminded the Premier League what they had lost.

Scoring 64 goals and providing another 17 assists, Lukaku’s form under former Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte was truly exceptional.

However, following the no-nonsense Italian’s decision to quit the San Siro at the end of the 2020-21 season and team up with Daniel Levy at Tottenham Hotspur, Lukaku followed suit but opted to re-join his former club on the other side of London in a deal worth a staggering £102m.

Interestingly, although Lukaku and Conte now work for rival clubs, according to Goal journalist Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea’s number nine still feels a tremendous amount of loyalty towards his old boss.

Relaying a version of events that happened sometime last season, Kinsella, who spoke on ‘The Italian Football Podcast’, said: “Somebody told me once that Romelu Lukaku was chatting to Thomas Tuchel [while] watching a Spurs Premier League game and Thomas Tuchel said ‘there’s your daddy’ about Antonio Conte.

“It was just a joke but apparently it didn’t go down very well with Romelu Lukaku.”

Although it is not known just how much of an impact Kinsella’s antidote had on the club and the player’s decision to return to Italy, it is fair to assume that Lukaku’s recent loan move back to Inter Milan is probably best for all parties.

Like we said – worst signing in Premier League history.