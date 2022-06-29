Journalist claims Man United are planning presentation for marquee signing

There are plenty of areas for Man United to improve when it comes to rebuilding the current squad, but actually building some kind of cohesive unit needs to come before any more megastar signings.

There were so many issues last season, but they were particularly guilty of becoming disjointed as time went on and it looked like they were split into players who wanted to either defend or attack, but there was nothing in between and nobody to link it all together.

It means United are crying out for a tidy midfielder who can roam around the field and use the ball intelligently – it’s a role Paul Pogba was supposed to fill, but it just didn’t happen for him at all.

Frenkie de Jong looks like their main target this summer and Barcelona are in a position where they need to sell, and there are even claims that the deal could be completed this weekend:

Update De Jong: Ten Hag wanted him, he will get him! The deal is in the final stages. De Jong is on verge to join #MUFC! Been told that de Jong could be presented at the weekend. But it’s not 100 % safe right now. There are plans to present him in the stadium. @SkySportDE ?? https://t.co/lS0HWsEqtt — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 29, 2022

If it’s reached a stage where they’re even planning his unveiling then you have to think they’re confident that this is going to be completed soon, but it won’t be a surprise if it drags on for a few more weeks.