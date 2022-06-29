Jurgen Klopp’s belief in 21-year-old reason Liverpool have yet to sign marquee midfielder

Liverpool recently signed striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica and although the South American’s move is believed to send a big signal of intent, one position the Reds have yet to reinforce is their midfield.

The Reds do not have the biggest squad and with Jordon Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho and Naby Keita all either in their thirties, or close to, Jurgen Klopp is probably beginning to look to the future.

In fact, according to a recent report from Goal, the German tactician has surprisingly opted against bringing in a marquee midfield signing this summer because of the potential 21-year-old Curtis Jones has shown.

After signing up to their youth academy all the way back in 2010, Jones has been with Liverpool his entire career, and despite enquiries being made by both Leeds and Aston Villa recently, the young Englishman is set to continue at Anfield.

Jones, along with Harvey Elliot, are viewed as players who can grow in stature and become long-term first-team regulars.

Speaking about Jones earlier in the year, Klopp, as quoted by Liverpool Offside, said: “Yes, Curtis was really good the last two games. I know him for a long time now and I am one of his biggest fans.”

Since being promoted to the club’s senior first team in 2020, Jones, who has three years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 74 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to an impressive 18 goals along the way.