Chelsea add one more name to four-man wish list to focus on after they get Raphinha transfer done

Chelsea are reportedly looking at Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly as one of their latest transfer targets in defence this summer.

The Blues urgently need to strengthen at the back ahead of next season, with Antonio Rudiger recently leaving on a free transfer to join Real Madrid, while Andreas Christensen is also about to come to the end of his contract.

Koulibaly has shone in his time at Napoli and looks like he could make a fine addition to Thomas Tuchel’s squad, though Fabrizio Romano says the Senegal international is just one of four names being looked at by the club, alongside big names like Sevilla star Jules Kounde, Juventus ace Matthijs de Ligt, and their former player Nathan Ake…

Chelsea’s focus is on signing Leeds United winger Raphinha for now, according to Romano, but after that they could move for Koulibaly or one of those other names.

In truth, CFC would do well to sign two centre-backs this summer, with Rudiger and Christensen in need of replacing, while the ageing Thiago Silva surely won’t be able to play as regularly next season.

