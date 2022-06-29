La Liga team in talks with Arsenal for 27-year-old defender

Diego Simeone is a fan of Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin and is trying to sign him this summer.

That’s according to a recent report from ElDesmarque, who claims the Spanish full-back is wanted by Simeone’s Colchoneros.

Having spent last season out on loan with Real Betis, it is speculated that the 27-year-old may prefer to turn his switch permanent.

However, with Real Betis’ summer transfer interest not yet clear, after recently opening talks, it appears that Atletico Madrid are now the favourites to sign the former Barcelona academy graduate.

Bellerin has been on the Gunners’ books since 2011 and although he is one of the senior team’s longest-serving players, working under Mikel Arteta has seen the 27-year-old fall out of favour.

However, opening up to reporters earlier this year about what this summer could have in store for the Real Betis loanee, Arteta, as quoted by Football London, said: “Any player with a contractual obligation with us, both ways, is our player and is considered our player.

“Every plan considers that possibility (that Bellerin could stay) exists and how they can fit into our team.”

Nevertheless, with just 12 months left on his contract and Arteta clearly moving in a different direction, it would be surprising if Bellerin weren’t offloaded in the coming weeks.