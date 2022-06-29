Bid made: Arsenal submit improved offer for star as they look to beat Man Utd to transfer

Arsenal have reportedly made an improved bid for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez as they look to beat Manchester United to his signature.

The Gunners have signed Gabriel Magalhaes and Ben White in the last two summers, whilst also having William Saliba returning from his loan at Marseille this summer.

Still, it seems they’re eager to land Martinez ahead of rivals Man Utd, with a third bid now supposedly made by the north London club, according to the Sun.

Martinez has impressed in the Eredivisie, showing quality as both a centre-back and a left-back, so he could be a useful option for Arsenal to have in their squad next season.

It will be interesting, however, to see if United can hold the advantage in this transfer battle due to the Erik ten Hag connection.

Martinez may well be keen to play under his former manager again, but at the same time he may be wary of moving to Old Trafford when the Red Devils are going through such a difficult transitional period.