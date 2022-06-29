Liverpool striker Divock Origi has been spotted arriving in Italy as an announcement over his transfer to AC Milan edges closer.

That’s what’s being claimed by Sky Sports in the video clip below, which shows Origi getting out of a car in Milan…

#LFC's Divock Origi was in Milan yesterday ahead of a proposed move to AC Milan, which is expected to be announced today ??pic.twitter.com/3vPXN1Pg3y — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 29, 2022

Origi is out of contract at Anfield this summer, and it seems we’re not too far away now from seeing the 27-year-old Belgium international being officially confirmed as a new Milan player.

The Rossoneri could do with more strength in depth up front as it might be unwise to rely too much on ageing duo Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Olivier Giroud next season.