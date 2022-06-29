Man United decide on next target following ‘positive’ developments

Manchester United will target Ajax’s Lisandro Martinez if they can get deals for both Frenkie De Jong and Tyrell Malacia over the line.

That’s according to a recent report from The Times, who claims the Argentine defender is next on Erik ten Hag’s summer wishlist.

Following a breakthrough in talks to sign De Jong from Barcelona (Fabrizio Romano) and hijacking Lyon’s move for Feyenoord full-back Tyrell Malacia, the Red Devils appear to have finally kicked off their summer transfer window.

Should a deal for both players be agreed, ten Hag is expected to turn his attention to Martinez – another one of his former players.

Martinez, 24, is one of the Eredivisie’s most highly-rated defenders. He is extremely versatile and can play in a variety of positions, including at full-back and as a defensive midfielder – which is probably why ten Hag views him as such a high priority.

The Red Devils have a tonne of full-back options, but very few players, if any, that can play as a defensive midfielder and Martinez, rumoured to be available for just £45m, would prove to be a useful addition.

