According to reports, Manchester United are looking at Serge Gnabry from Bayern Munich as an alternative to Ajax’s Antony.

Erik ten Hag will be looking to bolster the United squad this summer with the right-wing position on the list of priorities.

MEN has reported that Ten Hag plans on utilising Antony as part of a front three, alongside Ronaldo. However, the third attacker, which could be Anthony Elanga, Jadon Sancho or Marcus Rashford, isn’t named.

According to the report, Ten Hag favours the flexibility of Antony over an out and out No.9. to flank the indispensable Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Sky Sports Germany, United are looking at Gnabry as an alternative to Antony, who is currently valued at £59m (Transfermarkt).

Still, as of yet, there have not been any concrete negotiations.

However, Gnabry is no stranger to the Premier League, with the winger playing for Arsenal before joining Werder Bremen in 2016.

The winger then landed at Bayern Munich in 2018 following a loan spell with TSG Hoffenheim and has since appeared in 171 games across all competitions for the Bundesliga side, scoring 64 goals and contributing to 40.

The German international has one year remaining on his contract with Bayern, and the club is still hopeful Gnabry will stay in Munich with Salihamidzic announcing:

“We will deepen the talks in the coming weeks.”

“If a player doesn’t want to join the club, then it’s only fair to tell the club so that everyone involved can find a solution that makes everyone happy.”

Would Gnabry be a good signing for United or is the price tag too high for a player with one year remaining on his contract?