Manchester United are hopeful of completing the signing of Tyrell Malacia by the end of the week.

Red Devil fans had begun to get restless over the lack of activity incomings in this summer’s transfer window.

Many of the top-six clubs have already begun making multiple signings, with United yet to gather a single signature.

However, it looks like the ball is finally rolling, much to the relief of the Manchester United fans, with it being confirmed yesterday by Feyenoord chief Frank Arnesen that the Red Devils have made a move to hijack 22-year-old left-back Malacia from Lyon.

Feyenoord director Frank Arnesen confirms exclusive news on Man Utd working to hijack Malacia deal: "The agreement with Man United is there. We are now waiting for Tyrell", tells @1908nl. "If Malacia says yes, then a transfer to Manchester United is imminent".

According to De Telegraaf (as quoted by Sport Witness), the deal to sign Malacia will be completed quickly as Feyenoord want to include the sale in their 2021-22 financial year, which ends on the 30th of June.

It is said that United have offered £13m (€15m), which could rise to £14.7 (€17m) for the 22-year-old, which looks to be an excellent deal for the talented youngster.

Malacia has been with Feyenoord since he joined their youth academy in 2015 before being promoted to the senior squad in 2017.

He has since made 136 senior appearances, scoring 4 goals and assisting with 10, with the youngster also making 5 senior caps for the Netherlands.