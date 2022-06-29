Exclusive: Former Man Utd ace on what he expects will be on Erik ten Hag’s agenda as pre-season starts

Manchester United‘s new manager Erik ten Hag has started pre-season training with his new club, ahead of what promises to be a hugely important debut campaign for him at Old Trafford.

The Dutch tactician did fine work during his time at Ajax, but will be facing a very different kind of challenge now at Man Utd, who had a miserable 2021/22 season under both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

With pre-season now underway, former Red Devils midfielder Luke Chadwick discussed what will be on the agenda for the new manager as he prepares for this difficult challenge.

Chadwick imagines Ten Hag will be taking a look at players’ fitness to begin with, and also taking the opportunity to assess the club’s young players before more senior members of the squad return.

“I would imagine the first few days of pre-season will be about testing players’ fitness levels and seeing what kind of shape they’re in ahead of the new season,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“It’s also a chance for him to take a look at the club’s young players, who I’m sure will be raring to go. It gives them the opportunity before the full squad comes back to try and make an impression on the new manager.

“I’m sure he’ll soon be working out what kind of shape he wants, how he wants to play, and looking at the players he’s got will be a key part of that. Transfers will also obviously be on the agenda and that will play a part too.

“It was a fantastic season last year for the Under-18s winning the Youth Cup. They should be coming in full of confidence.

“And James Garner will be an interesting one – he had a really good season on loan at Nottingham Forest and now he’ll be looking to keep playing first-team football, whether that’s another loan move or a chance at United, we’ll have to see.

“I thought Brandon Williams was impressive at Norwich as well, he can play a few positions, so I’m sure he’ll feel he can have an impact.”