Man United prepare £40m bid for Arsenal target

According to reports, Manchester United are preparing a £40m bid for Arsenal target Lisandro Martinez from Ajax. 

The highly sought-after Eredivisie defender has been with Ajax since 2019, making him no stranger to the former Ajax and current Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag.

The Argentine has appeared in 120 games for Ajax under Ten Hag.

Although Martinez primarily plays as a centre-back, the versatile defender can also be used as a defensive midfielder.

With United in need of a defensive midfielder and wanting to strengthen their back-line, there’s no wonder the Dutchman would like to see Martinez in a United shirt.

Lisandro Martinez (right) in action for Ajax.

Arsenal have also been chasing Martinez this summer after Mikel Arteta made the Argentine a prime target in their summer transfer window.

Talk Sport recently reported that Arsenal were in the lead for the race to sign the Ajax defender, but it looks like United could be about to hijack another deal.

According to Talk Sport’s Alex Crook, United are said to be preparing a £40m bid for the Ajax defender.

With The Times reporting that Tyrell Malacia and Frenkie de Jong are nearing completion, and Martinez set to follow once those moves are over the line, United may soon be unveiling a flurry of signings.

