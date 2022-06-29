Man United’s possible line-up next season including incredible new-look midfield

Manchester United could sign several new players this summer.

Recent reports have confirmed the club has not only made progress in talks to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong, but after hijacking Lyon’s move to sign full-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord, the Red Devils are on course to kick their summer transfer window off with a bang.

Excl: Manchester United are trying to hijack Tyrell Malacia deal! After full verbal agreement with OL, Man Utd jumped into it before it was signed. ??? #MUFC Talks with Feyenoord to reach an agreement, Dutch sources confirm. Detail: Malacia has same agents as Frenkie de Jong. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2022

It isn’t just De Jong and Malacia that Erik ten Hag wants to lure to Old Trafford though. The former Ajax boss is keen to be reunited with two of his old players – defender Lisandro Martinez and winger Antony (The Times).

Although Brazils’ Antony is probably the fans’ pick of the bunch due to his exciting style of attacking play, Martinez, a hugely versatile defender, is another name sparking a lot of excitement.

Rumoured to also be wanted by Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, a potential deal for the Argentina international, which is expected to cost around £45m, looks to be a two-horse race.

Both Antony and Martinez are likely to cost a combined £125m but should the 20-time league winners find a way to bring in the Ajax duo, as well as De Jong and Malacia, here is how ten Hag could line his new team up next season.

