Manchester United enter ‘direct’ talks over transfer target as agreement expected

Manchester United FC
Manchester United appear to be closing in on a deal to sign Feyenoord full-back Tyrell Malacia.

Malacia was expected to go elsewhere this summer, but it appears the Red Devils have won the race with a sudden decision to pursue a move.

Erik ten Hag is keen to improve his options at left-back amid Luke Shaw’s injury issues, and he is about to land a highly rated fellow countryman.

Malacia impressed with Feyenoord this season amid the Dutch club’s impressive Europa League Conference run.

And the 22-year-old will now continue his growth at United with talks nearing a conclusion, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Romano claims ‘direct’ talks between the clubs will take place today with United hopeful of reaching an agreement.

It’s reported United will pay around £13million upfront with a further £2million in add-ons, and Romano claims that is more than Olympique Lyon offered.

The Dutch revolution is beginning at Old Trafford, with ten Hag also expected to wrap up a deal for Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong, who has the same agents as Malacia.

