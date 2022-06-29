Manchester United appear to be closing in on a deal to sign Feyenoord full-back Tyrell Malacia.

Malacia was expected to go elsewhere this summer, but it appears the Red Devils have won the race with a sudden decision to pursue a move.

Erik ten Hag is keen to improve his options at left-back amid Luke Shaw’s injury issues, and he is about to land a highly rated fellow countryman.

Malacia impressed with Feyenoord this season amid the Dutch club’s impressive Europa League Conference run.

And the 22-year-old will now continue his growth at United with talks nearing a conclusion, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Romano claims ‘direct’ talks between the clubs will take place today with United hopeful of reaching an agreement.

MORE: United blow more than half of budget on duo

It’s reported United will pay around £13million upfront with a further £2million in add-ons, and Romano claims that is more than Olympique Lyon offered.

The Dutch revolution is beginning at Old Trafford, with ten Hag also expected to wrap up a deal for Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong, who has the same agents as Malacia.

Tyrell Malacia agents and Manchester United are in direct contact today in order to discuss agreement on personal terms. Feelings are positive on Man Utd side to get the deal done soon. ? #MUFC Feyenoord would receive €15m plus €2m in add-ons, more than OL proposal. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js