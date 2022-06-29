Manchester United have splashed out a huge portion of their budget on two summer signings.

According to reports, United are now closing in on the signings of Frenkie de Jong and Tyrell Malacia with deals now agreed,

It’s claimed United will pay £56million upfront for Barcelona star de Jong, with a deal potentially rising to around £73million with add-ons.

Meanwhile, Malacia will command an upfront fee of £13million, with that deal potentially rising to £15million.

In terms of upfront fees, United are set to pay around £69million, and according to The Mirror, that money is being spent from a total summer budget of £120million.

That would leave United with £51million this summer, and while that’s still a considerable amount of money, it will make it difficult for the Red Devils to pull off some of the other transfers they have been linked with.

MORE: Barcelona open to selling Memphis after just one year

For example, Ajax star Antony has been linked with a move, but he is likely to cost around £60million, according to recent reports.

Erik ten Hag is going to have to be clever from this point if they are going to add to the likely two signings of de Jong and Malacia.