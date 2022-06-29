According to reports, Newcastle United made contact over a potential transfer move for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay earlier in the summer.

The 25-year-old youth academy graduate made his senior debut in May 2017 and has since made 170 appearances for the Red Devils.

While the youth academy graduate mainly plays as a midfielder, he has also been deployed as a centre-back for his international team, Scotland.

McTominay has been a key player under former United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and it seems newly appointed boss Erik ten Hag is also keen to keep the 25-year-old as part of his plans.

According to The Times, United have no plans to entertain any offers for McTominay, with the reports saying that it is believed that Newcastle United, along with another Premier League club, made enquiries about his availability earlier in the transfer window.

McTominay has three years left on his contract with the Red Devils and is determined to remain a part of Ten Hag’s rebuilding progress.

Improving United’s midfield has been Ten Hag’s top priority this summer.

The Manchester club is said to have made an offer for former Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen and the club’s essential summer signing, Frenkie de Jong looking to edge closer (as per Sky Sports).

Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata have all departed Old Trafford, leaving three senior midfielders, McTominay, Fred and Donny van de Beek remaining in the squad.