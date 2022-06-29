Newcastle United would like to sign Leeds United winger Jack Harrison but both clubs are struggling to reach an agreement.

That’s according to a recent report from TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, who has claimed Eddie Howe’s Magpies and their domestic rivals remain some way apart in their valuations.

Harrison has been an important member of Marcelo Bielsa and Jesse Marsch’s matchday squads. However, following near-relegation at the end of last season, it was always likely that Leeds would need to fend off interest from other clubs this summer.

One club that appears to have acted first in the race for Harrison has been the Geordies but Crook believes the Toon are not willing to match the Whites’ asking price, rumoured to be £30m (Telegraph).

“There’s some interest in Harrison. I know Newcastle have enquired, but at the moment, the price tag is too hefty,” Crook told GiveMeSport.

Given the fact the Whites are locked in talks with several clubs over the impending sale of Raphinha (Fabrizio Romano), it is unlikely that owner Andrea Radrizzani will want to lose his side’s other first-choice winger.

Under no pressure to sell due to his contract not expiring until 2024, Leeds United will feel confident in their position at their negotiating table and that could very well lead to Howe pursuing alternatives.