Chelsea “one step away” from agreeing terms over potential £55m transfer

Chelsea are reportedly one step away from agreeing personal terms with Leeds United star Raphinha.

The exciting Brazilian winger has caught the eye during his time at Elland Road, and looks like he’d be a major upgrade on some of Chelsea’s current attacking players.

The Blues underachieved last season as the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic struggled for form, so there’s surely room for a talent like Raphinha in Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

It seems like there’s good news coming up on that front, with journalist Gianluigi Longari tweeting below that the club and the player are now close to agreeing personal terms…

This follows The Athletic claiming that Chelsea were now ahead of Arsenal in the race to sign Raphinha for around £55million.

Blues fans will hope that progress can be made soon, with Tuchel not too far off having a squad that could genuinely rival Liverpool and Manchester City for the title.

This is a huge blow for Leeds, however, who will surely struggle to replace Raphinha, and who only narrowly escaped relegation last season.