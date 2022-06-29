Romelu Lukaku issues first words after touching down in Milan ahead of Inter move

Romelu Lukaku is about to seal his exit from Chelsea after just one year.

The Belgian striker got off to a fast start following his big-money move from Inter Milan, but he struggled to fit into Thomas Tuchel’s system.

Lukaku saw limited action, especially considering the large fee he arrived on, and he is already being allowed to leave.

The striker is being allowed to leave on loan this summer, with new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly not wanting to keep players around who don’t want to be at Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku has already been pictured in Milan, and Fabrizio Romano says the frontman arrived at 6.30am this morning, saying: “I’m really happy to be here”.

The Belgium international is set to sign the paperwork today, and his lawyer is also in Milan to sort out the finer details of the move.

According to the Daily Mail, Inter will pay as much as £6.9million for the season-long loan deal.

