Romelu Lukaku is about to seal his exit from Chelsea after just one year.

The Belgian striker got off to a fast start following his big-money move from Inter Milan, but he struggled to fit into Thomas Tuchel’s system.

Lukaku saw limited action, especially considering the large fee he arrived on, and he is already being allowed to leave.

The striker is being allowed to leave on loan this summer, with new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly not wanting to keep players around who don’t want to be at Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku has already been pictured in Milan, and Fabrizio Romano says the frontman arrived at 6.30am this morning, saying: “I’m really happy to be here”.

The Belgium international is set to sign the paperwork today, and his lawyer is also in Milan to sort out the finer details of the move.

According to the Daily Mail, Inter will pay as much as £6.9million for the season-long loan deal.

Romelu Lukaku has just landed in Milano, 6.30am Italy time: “I’m really happy to be here”. It’s gonna be his day to sign contracts for comeback to Inter. ??? #Inter Lukaku’s lawyer, already in Milano in order to complete contracts and announce the deal with Chelsea. #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js