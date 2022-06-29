According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are ‘one step away’ from signing Barcelona centre-back Clement Lenglet.

The 27-year-old joined Barca from Sevilla in 2018 and has made 159 appearances across all competitions for the Catalan giants. However, last season the Frenchman made just 27 appearances for the club – only seven of which were starts.

Clearly way down in the team’s pecking order, it’s no surprise that the La Liga giants are considering offloading him. Especially when you consider the Spaniard’s abysmal finances which are believed to also be the reason they’re struggling to sign Leeds United’s Raphinha (Telegraph).

In response to the club’s need to access more funds, according to a report by the Spanish outlet Marca, Xavi’s side will sacrifice Lenglet, and are reportedly close to reaching an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur for a loan move that would see the 27-year-old spend next season in the Premier League.

The Barcelona number 15 has already agreed to come to London, with Spurs said to be his preferred destination.

Barca wanted to sell Lenglet permanently, but Antonio Conte’s Lilywhites are said to be unwilling to spend the money demanded so a loan move now seems more realistic. The defender’s contract does still need to be finalised but that could be the proposed deal’s final hurdle.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs’ recruitment team can move quick enough to seal a deal before Lenglet reports for pre-season training with Barcelona on Monday.