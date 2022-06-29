According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are edging closer to the signing of Djed Spence in a £20m deal.

Spence enhanced his reputation as an up-and-coming talent after playing an instrumental role in Nottingham Forest’s recent promotion back to the Premier League.

The 21-year-old English right-back made 70 senior appearances for Middlesbrough since 2020 before going on loan to Nottingham Forest in 2021.

Since returning to Middlesborough, negotiations have been ongoing for the youngster to move to North London, with the Championship side said to be ‘confident’ of securing a deal worth up to £20m, including add-ons.

Antonio Conte’s side will need to fend off competition from Forest, who want to sign Spence permanently, as well as a host of other teams – both home and abroad.

That’s according to Football Insider, Spurs are nearing a breakthrough following new discussions between Daniel Levy and Boro’s Steve Gibson.

Spurs have reportedly upped their latest bid and are closer to the £20m price tag wanted by Boro which could be enough to reach an agreement.

It is understandable why Conte’s Lilywhites are so keen to bring Spence to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He is one of the country’s brightest prospects and according to super-agent Roberto De Fanti, who represents Japhet Tanganga, Spurs are on the lookout for some more home-grown players.

“One of the biggest issues with Tottenham Hotspur is the number of home-grown players they have,” De Fanti wrote in his exclusive column.

“If they lose the likes of Harry Winks, the problem is going to become even bigger so buying English players is going to be crucial this summer, and this is one of the reasons why they’re really trying to get Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence.”

Should he be signed, Spence will probably replace Emerson Royal, who is expected to depart after just one season, following a rather underwhelming debuting campaign.

It has been reported by the Daily Mail that Atletico Madrid could look to sign the Spurs flop, who made 31 premier league appearances last season.