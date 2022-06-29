Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma has been cleared of sexual assault allegations following an incident that occurred in a Brighton nightclub at the end of last year.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claims the defensive midfielder has been cleared of all allegations with no further action to be taken.

Bissouma, 25, was playing for Graham Potter’s Seagulls at the time of his arrest on 6 October 2021. An unnamed man in his 40s was also arrested.

MORE: Man United’s possible line-up next season including incredible new-look midfield

Following a nine-month-long investigation, Sussex Police issued the public with an update on Wednesday afternoon.

“A man in his 40s from Brighton who was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault has had his conditional bail extended until July 4, 2022,” the force’s spokesperson told the Daily Mail.

“A man in his 20s, also from Brighton, who was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault has been released with no further action to be taken.

“The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.”

Now on Spurs’ books following a £35m move from Brighton earlier in the month (Sky Sports), news that Bissouma’s legal battles are behind him will come as a huge relief – both for the player and the club.

With his name clear, the talented 25-year-old can focus on his football ahead of what is going to be a majorly exciting campaign for Conte’s Lilwyhite, who are set to return to the Champions League for the first time since 2020.