Tottenham are reportedly in advanced talks over a transfer deal for Everton forward Richarlison.

The Brazil international has shone at Goodison Park and it has long seemed like only a matter of time before he moved on to bigger things.

Everton ended up as surprise relegation strugglers last season, so it makes sense for Richarlison to now look for a move to a big six side, and it seems Spurs are making major strides towards getting this deal done.

That’s according to the latest from Fabrizio Romano, who has tweeted an update on the situation, adding that a possible swap involving Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks could also still be an option…

Tottenham are progressing in talks with Everton for Richarlison. Negotiations are already well advanced on personal terms, while discussions between clubs will continue this week. ???? #THFC Winks has also been part of the talks – structure of the deal not agreed yet. pic.twitter.com/1kMoC6PBYm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2022

Richarlison is a top talent who could fit in well alongside Harry Kane and Son Heung-min in Antonio Conte’s front three.

That would be quite an attack for Tottenham next season, while the likes of Ivan Perisic and Lucas Moura would also be options to add depth to Conte’s front three.

This is all a big worry for Everton, though, as they need to keep their best players to avoid another relegation battle next term.

Adding a quality player like Winks would at least soften the blow a little for Frank Lampard’s side.