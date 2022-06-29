Video: Huge boost for Barcelona in Lewandowski hunt as Bayern drop major exit hint

It’s not uncommon to see an elite player look for one final challenge when they enter their final prime years, and it’s starting to look like Robert Lewandowski wants out of Bayern Munich.

You can understand why the German giants don’t want him to go, but the Polish megastar has gone on record as stating his desire to move on, and it could be an ugly end to a glorious period at the club if it’s not resolved smoothly.

The most likely destination appears to be Barcelona, with the latest reports claiming that offers have been made:

Robert Lewandowski has received communication from Barcelona of their new proposal to Bayern: €40m guaranteed plus add-ons. ??? #FCB Lewandowski has confirmed his intention to wait again for Barça, also thanks to the relationships between his agent and Laporta. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2022

At this stage, nothing has been agreed, but there’s something in a recent promo video that appears to hint heavily at an exit. This video features several players as Bayern announced a partnership with Konami, and there’s one very obvious absence:

You can be sure that Konami would want Bayern’s biggest player to feature heavily in this to boost interest, but his absence might actually have created even more, while you have to wonder if this is the clearest sign yet that he’s going to be on his way.