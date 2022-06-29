West Ham made late move for £15m star but he is joining Man Utd

West Ham United reportedly tried a late move to sign Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia, but he’s now heading for Manchester United instead.

The young Dutchman has impressed in the Eredivisie in recent times, and now looks to be closing in on a £15million move to Man Utd.

Still, Fabrizio Romano has claimed West Ham were also in the running for Malacia until quite late on here, with the Hammers also seemingly keen to strengthen at left-back this summer.

It will be interesting to see which alternatives emerge for the east London side now, with the club sure to be frustrated that they couldn’t win the race for Malacia.

One imagines the influence of former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag helped United gain an edge over their rivals in this particular deal.

The 22-year-old looks an exciting addition to the Red Devils’ squad, and would have been a fine signing on the cheap if West Ham could’ve got him.