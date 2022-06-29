West Ham manager David Moyes is said to be still pushing hard to sign free agent Jesse Lingard.

Lingard became one of many players to exit Manchester United this summer after the club opted against renewing the 29-year-old’s contract, which will expire tomorrow, July the 1st.

Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata, Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic are also amongst those who have departed Old Trafford.

The attacker has been a long-term target after a successful loan spell with the Hammers during the 2020/21 campaign, where he scored 9 goals in 16 appearances.

West Ham failed in their attempt to sign Lingard on a permanent basis last year as the midfielder decided to stay with the Red Devils and fight for his place in the squad.

According to 90min, Moyes is said to be still pushing West Ham chiefs to complete a deal for the 29-year-old, with Moyes said to be hopeful of a positive outcome.

Lingard will likely become one of the highest-paid players at the club, where it is said he could earn more than £100,000 per week.

The Hammers have already had a busy start to the summer, with the club bringing in Nayef Aguerd from Rennes and Alphonse Areola from Paris Saint-Germain.