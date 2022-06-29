West Ham United sale of 25-year-old ready to be finalised

West Ham United are reportedly close to completing the sale of defender Issa Diop.

The 25-year-old has fallen out of favour in David Moyes’ side in recent times, and it has looked likely for some time now that he could leave the club for pastures new.

According to L’Equipe, Diop is now edging closer to completing a move to Lyon, with previous reports stating that fellow Ligue 1 side Monaco were also in the race for his signature.

Still, it now seems that Diop should become a new Lyon player imminently, with the signing of Nayef Aguerd at West Ham convincing the club they could now let Diop go.

Hammers fans will no doubt be disappointed that Diop failed to live up to the potential he showed when he first joined the club.

The former Rennes man settled in quickly in England and attracted interest from top Premier League sides, but he’s gone downhill and struggled for consistency in more recent times.