According to reports, Tottenham Hotspurs midfielder Harry Winks is looking for a summer move to Premier League rivals Everton.

Toffee’s boss, Frank Lampard and Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell, have their work cut out this summer after narrowly missing relegation into the Championship and looking close to losing last season’s top goal scorer Richarlison, as reported by David Ornstein.

? Richarlison scheduled to undergo medical today after Tottenham struck agreement in principle with Everton overnight to sign 25yo. Fee ~£50m + £10m add-ons but talks continue today to establish final price. Personal terms agreed @TheAthleticUK #THFC #EFC https://t.co/C9ocoYPeAc — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 30, 2022

With James Tarkowski all but confirmed as a new centre-back signing, the club continues to work behind the scenes to bolster other areas of the squad to be ready for the new season.

According to Sky Sports, 26-year-old Spurs midfielder Winks is looking for a move to the Toffees this summer, with Lampard believing he can bring the 25-year-old back to playing how he did a few years ago.

Michael Bridge said:

“My understanding so far, and this is breaking news, straight off the bat, is that that’d be separate.”

“That’s a separate interest. Frank Lampard likes Harry Winks. He thinks he can get him back to playing as he did a few years ago. I think Harry Winks would say he probably needed a move a season or two ago.

“That is a separate deal I’m told so far, Tottenham wanting a permanent deal. Everton potentially want a loan with a view to a permanent.

“What I do know is, I think Frank Lampard wants it to happen, Spurs want it to happen, and as does Harry Winks.”

The summer transfer would make perfect sense with the club and the player wanting a move.

Midfield will be an area Lampard will be looking to strengthen with Fabian Delph departing this summer when his contract expires.

In addition, there remains uncertainty over the futures of Allan and Andre Gomes.