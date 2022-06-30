Two in, four out: Arsenal transfer update as Gunners prepare for Man Utd battle

There’s been a major Arsenal transfer news update regarding Gabriel Jesus, Lisandro Martinez and possible players heading out of the club.

The Telegraph have the details, with their report stating that the Gunners could announce the signing of Gabriel Jesus imminently, while they’re also looking to beat Manchester United to the signing of Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez.

If the Martinez deal goes through, that could then pave the way for Arsenal to let Nuno Tavares go after some unconvincing performances at the Emirates Stadium since he joined last summer.

Man Utd would also do well to raid Erik ten Hag’s sold club Ajax for Martinez, however, with the Red Devils in need of upgrades on their current crop of defenders after their worst ever goals-against record in the Premier League era last season.

As for Arsenal, the likes of Bernd Leno, Lucas Torreira and Pablo Mari are also looking likely to be offloaded by the club this summer.

The Telegraph add that it’s not yet clear if the north London giants will go back in for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, though they are now expected to miss out on Leeds United winger Raphinha.