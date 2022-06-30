Barcelona and Manchester United priced out of transfer target

Barcelona and Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their reported bid to land Ruben Neves this summer.

The midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from Wolves, with United needing to replace Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic, while Barcelona are also said to be keen.

Neves has been excellent for Wolves over recent years, and he is being tipped to take the step up, still only 25 years of age.

But he will not come cheap, or anything close to it this summer.

According to The Sun, Wolves will ask for as much as £75million for their Portugal international this summer.

That is likely to be a problem for United, who are not likely to spend that much on a player, closing in on a big-money deal for Frenkie de Jong.

Meanwhile, Barcelona can be ruled out if that price tag is true, struggling from financial difficulties and unlikely to spend anywhere near that figure.

