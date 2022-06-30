Ousmane Dembélé officially becomes a free agent today after months of negotiations.

The winger is no longer a Barcelona player as of today, with no agreement on the table despite regular talks.

Dembélé wants an improved offer amid proposals from other clubs and following improved performances under Xavi Hernandez.

Meanwhile, Barcelona don’t want to exhaust their salary budget, working under financial restrictions amid a mountain of debt.

The likes of Chelsea have been linked with a move for Dembélé, and they have been free to approach the Frenchman since January.

But Sport say the winger still wants to stay at Barcelona, but this has been the case for a number of months.

Still, there has been no real progress, and while talks are set to continue, an agreement looks no more likely at this point.

Dembélé is not likely to immediately accept an offer from another club, and he is likely to continue his attempts to strike a deal for a Camp Nou for the time being.

But the clock is now ticking at an even more rapid rate with pre-season set to kick off within a matter of days.