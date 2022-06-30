Barcelona ready to get close to Chelsea bid for Raphinha

Chelsea appear to have met Leeds United’s demands for Raphinha, as several reports say they have agreed a fee in the region of £60-65m for him. Yet Barcelona were always his original destination and they may not be done yet.

According to The Times [paywall], Barcelona are willing to bid up to £60m for the Brazilian. That would at least get close to, if not level, with the offer from Chelsea. Although he did not state whether the bid was that high, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the Catalans have submitted a formal bid.

Barcelona proposal for Raphinha is official and written, already sent – Leeds have no intention to accept that bid, as things stand. ??? #Raphinha Leeds want to respect the agreement with Chelsea – still waiting for player and Deco to accept. #CFC Barça, trying until the end. pic.twitter.com/iu8re179qN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 30, 2022

Even if Leeds do intend on honouring an agreement with Chelsea, if Raphinha should reject the Blues in favour of a move to Camp Nou, Barcelona’s new bid may be high enough for Leeds to reconsider their stance.

Should Barcelona pull the deal off in that manner, it would show the pulling power that the Blaugrana still have in spite of their financial woes.