Barcelona ready to get close to Chelsea bid for Raphinha

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea appear to have met Leeds United’s demands for Raphinha, as several reports say they have agreed a fee in the region of £60-65m for him. Yet Barcelona were always his original destination and they may not be done yet.

According to The Times [paywall], Barcelona are willing to bid up to £60m for the Brazilian. That would at least get close to, if not level, with the offer from Chelsea. Although he did not state whether the bid was that high, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the Catalans have submitted a formal bid.

Even if Leeds do intend on honouring an agreement with Chelsea, if Raphinha should reject the Blues in favour of a move to Camp Nou, Barcelona’s new bid may be high enough for Leeds to reconsider their stance.

Should Barcelona pull the deal off in that manner, it would show the pulling power that the Blaugrana still have in spite of their financial woes.

 

More Stories about Barcelona
Barcelona hatch plan to take Ruben Neves from Wolves
Raphinha not certain to join Chelsea as Barcelona make last ditch effort
Thomas Tuchel sets sights on Lukaku replacement for Chelsea goalscoring issues
More Stories Barcelona Chelsea FC Raphinha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.