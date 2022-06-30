Club CEO admits it could be “impossible” to keep Chelsea transfer target

There could be some very promising Chelsea FC transfer news on the horizon after quotes coming out of Italy.

The Blues are expected to step up their efforts to sign Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, with the possibility of Christian Pulisic or Timo Werner moving to the Serie A giants as part of the deal, according to football.london.

The report also notes that Juve CEO Maurizio Arrivabene has suggested it’s going to be difficult for the club to keep De Ligt, with the Netherlands international seemingly keen to leave Turin.

When asked about De Ligt, Arrivabene alluded to the former Ajax player being unsettled and likely to be heading for the exit.

“It’s impossible to keep players when they want to leave the club – but all the three parties in the negotiations have to be satisfied,” he told Tuttosport.

It sounds very much like Juventus are resigned to losing De Ligt, and that could be a huge boost for Chelsea as they look to rebuild their defence.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are big losses after both came to the ends of their contracts, and a big name like De Ligt coming in should help Thomas Tuchel keep his team competitive next season.