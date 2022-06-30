“Massive for United” – Former Man Utd ace delighted as “statement signing” edges closer

Manchester United’s potential move to sign Frenkie de Jong would be “massive” for the club.

That’s according to former Man Utd midfielder Luke Chadwick, who is excited by the news that his old club look to be making progress on a deal for the Barcelona star.

See the tweet below as Sky’s Florian Plettenberg has claimed the Red Devils are now on the verge of signing De Jong, who could even be presented by the club at the weekend…

Chadwick thinks it’s vital that United seem to be getting Erik ten Hag’s main man – a player he knows well from their time together at Ajax.

“I think getting this deal done is massive for United. It’s incredibly important for Ten Hag,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“It’s clear De Jong is his number one target and if he doesn’t get him, where does he go from there?

“I think it is a statement signing – a big name with huge pedigree and great potential. You’d imagine he’ll play in a deep role, as one of the two in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Bruno Fernandes as the number ten.

“It could really change the way United play, he gives the team something different. He’s got outstanding technique, keeps the ball really well, can play through the lines, get players on the ball.

“I think it does give United more options than Fred and McTominay, who are two hard-working players but without that ability on the ball of De Jong. They’re not players who can control a game – speed it up when needed, or slow it down, and that’s the kind of thing that needs to happen.

“De Jong’s the player United have been chasing all summer, so it needs to happen. To get him over the line does make a statement, and gives Ten Hag the chance to get the team playing in the style he had at Ajax.”