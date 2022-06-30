Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano clears up recent Declan Rice to Chelsea transfer rumours

Little has changed with regards to Declan Rice’s future at West Ham despite the recent Chelsea transfer rumours involving the player, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano says that Chelsea have been monitoring Rice as a target for the last two years, but that there is no intention from West Ham to sell their star player this summer.

Romano also mentions Manchester United, but insists their focus for the midfield is now solely on signing Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona.

“Declan Rice has been a Chelsea target for at least two years but as far as I know West Ham continue to have the same position: there is no intention to sell him this summer, even knowing that Rice will not sign a new contract under current conditions,” Romano explains.

“West Ham are relaxed and know that only a crazy offer could change that, while Manchester United are only focused on Frenkie de Jong for midfield so far.”

Rice is an elite talent who would surely strengthen either of these clubs, but it seems he may have to be content with waiting a bit longer for his big move.

The England international’s contract expires in 2024, so there’s little pressure on West Ham to let him go this year, but that might be different next summer, when there’ll be the looming threat of him leaving on a free if they don’t cash in.

Chelsea fans may be disappointed that this deal seems to be on the back-burner for the time being, as the club could arguably do with signing the 23-year-old now while Man Utd’s attention lies elsewhere.