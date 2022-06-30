Agreement close: Tottenham in advanced talks over bargain £15m transfer

Arsenal FC Brentford FC
Posted by

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are in advanced talks to sign Djed Spence from Middlesbrough. 

The youngster could cost around £15million, a potential bargain for a player of his potential, with Sky Sports tweeting that an agreement looks to be edging closer.

Spence is currently contracted with Boro until 2024 after joining them from Championship club Fulham in 2020.

The 21-year-old has played a vital part in Nottingham Forest’s promotion to the Premier League, making 46 appearances during his season-long loan with Steve Cooper’s side.

Djed Spence in action in last season’s FA Cup

According to a recent tweet by Sky Sports News, Tottenham are now in advanced talks with Boro for the signing of Spence.

An agreement is said to be getting closer and could potentially be reached by the weekend, with the initial fee expected to be around £15m plus add-ons.

Last month, CaughtOffside columnist and super-agent Roberto De Fanti revealed that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy would be looking to bolster his squad with home-grown players due to the strict regulations.

“One of the biggest issues with Tottenham Hotspur is the number of home-grown players they have,” De Fanti said in an exclusive interview.

More Stories / Latest News
Premier League star set for Manchester City medical tomorrow
Tuchel tipped to copy Liverpool & Man City tactical blueprint with two potential Chelsea signings
“One you could see happening” – Downie drops Newcastle transfer claim on 82-goal ace

“If they lose the likes of Harry Winks, the problem is going to become even bigger, so buying English players is going to be crucial this summer, and this is one of the reasons why they’re really trying to get Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence.”

Many fans will be excited to see how the player develops under the experience of Conte, with Spence looking like a good fit for the Lilywhites.

More Stories Djed Spence

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.