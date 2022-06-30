According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are in advanced talks to sign Djed Spence from Middlesbrough.

The youngster could cost around £15million, a potential bargain for a player of his potential, with Sky Sports tweeting that an agreement looks to be edging closer.

Spence is currently contracted with Boro until 2024 after joining them from Championship club Fulham in 2020.

The 21-year-old has played a vital part in Nottingham Forest’s promotion to the Premier League, making 46 appearances during his season-long loan with Steve Cooper’s side.

According to a recent tweet by Sky Sports News, Tottenham are now in advanced talks with Boro for the signing of Spence.

An agreement is said to be getting closer and could potentially be reached by the weekend, with the initial fee expected to be around £15m plus add-ons.

BREAKING: Tottenham are in advanced talks with Middlesbrough to sign Djed Spence ? Sky Sports News has been told an agreement is getting closer and could be reached by the weekend. Discussions are centred around an initial fee of £15m plus add-ons ? pic.twitter.com/G0HiJv9z6p — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 30, 2022

Last month, CaughtOffside columnist and super-agent Roberto De Fanti revealed that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy would be looking to bolster his squad with home-grown players due to the strict regulations.

“One of the biggest issues with Tottenham Hotspur is the number of home-grown players they have,” De Fanti said in an exclusive interview.

“If they lose the likes of Harry Winks, the problem is going to become even bigger, so buying English players is going to be crucial this summer, and this is one of the reasons why they’re really trying to get Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence.”

Many fans will be excited to see how the player develops under the experience of Conte, with Spence looking like a good fit for the Lilywhites.