Erling Haaland is said to have disregarded Manchester United during his summer decision-making.

In the end, Manchester City moved swiftly to complete a deal, agreeing the striker’s release clause ahead of the start of the transfer window.

But before that point, just about every European giant spoke with Haaland’s late agent Mino Raiola to see if a deal could be done.

And it’s thought United were one of those teams, with Goal reporting the striker disregarded a proposal from the Red Devils.

The report claims Haaland was not convinced about the direction United are heading in amid years of disappointment following the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson the best part of a decade ago.

Interestingly, new Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez made the same call, as per the report, highlighting just how much of an issue United may be facing.

The Red Devils have always been an attractive destination for top players, but the Old Trafford factor appears to be slipping away amid a lack of success and clear direction at board level.