Erling Haaland swiftly disregarded Manchester United ahead of transfer

Manchester City Manchester United FC
Posted by

Erling Haaland is said to have disregarded Manchester United during his summer decision-making.

In the end, Manchester City moved swiftly to complete a deal, agreeing the striker’s release clause ahead of the start of the transfer window.

But before that point, just about every European giant spoke with Haaland’s late agent Mino Raiola to see if a deal could be done.

And it’s thought United were one of those teams, with Goal reporting the striker disregarded a proposal from the Red Devils.

More Stories / Latest News
“Difficult to predict” Raphinha transfer outcome as Fabrizio Romano hints Arsenal could still beat Chelsea to Leeds star
Arnaut Danjuma to West Ham transfer would be baffling for ambitious winger
Exclusive: Spurs working to secure two signings “as soon as possible”, potential third deal also being eyed

The report claims Haaland was not convinced about the direction United are heading in amid years of disappointment following the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson the best part of a decade ago.

Interestingly, new Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez made the same call, as per the report, highlighting just how much of an issue United may be facing.

The Red Devils have always been an attractive destination for top players, but the Old Trafford factor appears to be slipping away amid a lack of success and clear direction at board level.

More Stories Erling Haaland Manchester City Manchester United

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.