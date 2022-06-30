Everton rule out move for Tottenham midfielder amid Richarlison talks

Everton appear to have accepted that a deal will be made for their Brazilian superstar Richarlison, the likelihood being that his destination is Tottenham Hotspur. The details of the deal are still being sorted out however.

One of the suggestions that had been made with regards to a possible agreement was the potential inclusion of Tottenham players in order to bring down the fee for Richarlison. A key candidate for said exchange being Harry Winks who appears to have been deemed surplus to requirements in London.

However according to i news, Winks will not be moving to Everton, as part of the Richarlison deal or in a separate deal. The England international has been analysed extensively by the staff at Goodison Park and following this assessment, Frank Lampard and his accompanying staff have decided against moving for Winks.

Instead Everton will look to other targets, with Christian Eriksen being mentioned amongst them. Recruitment will need to be prudent at Everton this summer as the club tries to manage a toning down of their spend, which will likely impact on the squad. Having narrowly avoided relegation last season, Lampard will need to bring in players capable of competing with an edge next season, which perhaps Winks does not possess.

Image via Clive Brunskill/Getty Images