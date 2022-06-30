“I’d be surprised…” – Former Man Utd star questions if Neymar would add anything to any of the PL’s big six

Neymar’s future at Paris Saint-Germain looks in some doubt this summer, but is there really much prospect of him getting a big move to the Premier League?

A few years ago that would surely have been a no-brainer, but now, it’s not clear PSG are likely to find that many suitors queuing up for the Brazil international now that they make him available, according to ESPN.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick explained why, despite Neymar’s superb natural talent, he couldn’t see the former Barcelona man heading to Man Utd or any of the other big six clubs this summer.

“It’s an interesting one, obviously he’s one of the best players in the world and has been for many years,” Chadwick said. “But you look at what comes with Neymar in terms of the finances involved, and probably having to build your team around him … the best teams in the Premier League at the moment are built around an excellent work ethic, both in and out of possession.

“You look at Manchester City or Liverpool and you wonder if he’d really add that much to what they’ve got, not because of his ability, which is not in question, but whether he’s got that mindset at this stage in his career to do the work that the other players at those clubs do.

“I’d be surprised to see him in the Premier League, and obviously I’d like to see him play here because he’s such an entertaining player, but I’m not sure he’d be at the top of the shopping list for the big six clubs considering the cost of the deal and everything that comes with it.

“For United, with the experience of Paul Pogba in the last few years, I’m not sure Neymar would be someone Erik ten Hag would be looking to bring in at this moment in time.

“You look at what’s needed at United, obviously Neymar would offer them a lot when he’s on the ball, but when you look at what’s needed out of possession, and the kind of hype and fanfare of a big name like that would bring, I don’t think that’s a deal United would pursue.”