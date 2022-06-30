Video: Gabriel Jesus’ shirt number at Arsenal revealed in leaked clip

Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal is now all but official, with leaked video showing him in his new colours on the Emirates Stadium pitch.

This video below also reveals that the Brazil international will wear the number 9 shirt upon moving to Arsenal from Manchester City…

Gabriel Jesus, wearing Arsenal’s #9, at the Emirates Stadium this morning, as the club prepare media duties ahead of the announcement of his move. ? #afc pic.twitter.com/D5BVTaSOVU — afcstuff (@afcstuff) June 30, 2022

That number has been vacated by Alexandre Lacazette, who left on a free transfer at the end of his contract to return to Lyon this summer.

Jesus looks ideal to help give Mikel Arteta more fire-power up front after the departure of Lacazette.