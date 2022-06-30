(Photo) Leaked image of Gabriel Jesus at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal announcement surely imminent

Leaked images are doing the rounds of what looks very clearly like Gabriel Jesus preparing to be officially unveiled by Arsenal.

The Brazil international is set to leave Manchester City for the Emirates Stadium, with Fabrizio Romano writing in today’s exclusive CaughtOffside column that he is “an Arsenal player” already.

See below as these pictures seem to confirm that…

Jesus looks an exciting signing for Arsenal, giving them a much-needed forward to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

The 25-year-old had a fine career at Man City, and it’ll be intriguing to see what he can achieve in Mikel Arteta’s side.